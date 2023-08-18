Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Golf fundraiser brings in thousands of dollars for the EVSC

Indiana Members Foundation Charity Golf Outing benefitting Evansville Vanderburgh School...
Indiana Members Foundation Charity Golf Outing benefitting Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Foundation raises over $33,000(Indiana Members Foundation)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Golfers around the Tri-State came out last Friday to the Cambridge Golf Club in Evansville for a good cause.

Indiana Members Foundation hosted a charity golf outing to benefit Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Foundation, which supports EVSC schools and programs.

Organizers say 104 golfers attended and raised over $33,000 to benefit the EVSC Foundation.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day! We appreciate the time and collaboration of all those that played, volunteered and donated to our 3rd annual charity golf outing to benefit the EVSC Foundation! It was a huge success! Thank you!,” says Mandy Emery, vice president of community involvement for IMCU.

We’re told highlights of the day included a complimentary breakfast, 18 holes of golf, a putting contest, lunch, awards and more than $9,000 in donated prizes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Yet another earthquake felt by many living near the Tri-State
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
Task force uses gas to get fugitive out of Evansville home
Task force uses gas to get fugitive out of Evansville home during standoff
This pole at a Princeton Walmart has caused dozens of accidents.
The mystery behind the famous Princeton Walmart pole
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals

Latest News

Diner employees caught smuggling drugs during Daviess Co. trial, deputies say
Diner employees caught smuggling drugs during Daviess Co. trial, deputies say
EPD investigating after person robbed at gun point
EPD investigating after person robbed at gun point
Chad Wrinkle, Lori, and Chip
Man living in Henderson wins $50K in Kentucky lottery
USI students gear up for first day of class
USI students gear up for first day of class