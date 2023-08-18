Golf fundraiser brings in thousands of dollars for the EVSC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Golfers around the Tri-State came out last Friday to the Cambridge Golf Club in Evansville for a good cause.

Indiana Members Foundation hosted a charity golf outing to benefit Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Foundation, which supports EVSC schools and programs.

Organizers say 104 golfers attended and raised over $33,000 to benefit the EVSC Foundation.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day! We appreciate the time and collaboration of all those that played, volunteered and donated to our 3rd annual charity golf outing to benefit the EVSC Foundation! It was a huge success! Thank you!,” says Mandy Emery, vice president of community involvement for IMCU.

We’re told highlights of the day included a complimentary breakfast, 18 holes of golf, a putting contest, lunch, awards and more than $9,000 in donated prizes.

