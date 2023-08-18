Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for Charles Woodward after he escaped custody from a work release program in Madisonville Thursday afternoon.

A dog grooming salon owner in Pike County is facing charges of intentional animal cruelty and animal neglect tied to an investigation into her grooming salon.

Concerns are growing on the west coast as Hurricane Hilary has been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane. We’ll hear how officials are preparing.

USI students have been moving back to campus all week. Our 14 News Reporter Hailey Kerby is live before today’s screaming eagles move back to campus.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.