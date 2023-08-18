Firefighters called to small fire at North High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several fire departments were called to North High School this afternoon after a small fire broke out in a classroom, according to EVSC officials.

We’re told it happened around 3:30 p.m., soon after students left for the day.

School officials say there was very little damage thanks to the sprinkler system.

Crews will work to clean that up so students and staff can get back in the classroom as soon as possible.

According to officials, Scott Township and McCutchanville Fire both responded to the scene.

