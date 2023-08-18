Birthday Club
EPD investigating after person robbed at gun point

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department are investigating after a person says they were robbed at gun point.

According to a media report, that happened late Wednesday night at the intersection of North Garvin and East Columbia Street.

Police say they were called to the area for a hold-up report when they found the victim.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more about the incident.

We will update this story as it develops.

