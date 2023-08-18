Birthday Club
Eagle Slough Natural Area parking lot closed to prevent damage to preserve

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The parking lot at Eagle Slough Natural Area in Evansville is closed until further notice.

Officials say illegal dumping, vandalism, and car break-ins have increased in the warmer months.

Visitors have left behind bags of trash, old furniture, and even an abandoned truck. This has become a challenging and costly issue for the nonprofit.

This temporary parking lot closure will help work on a solution to prevent further damage to the preserve.

”Looking at doing things like potentially, I think very likely, putting up a couple of pole where we can have solar powered security lights and solar cameras,” said Sycamore Land Trusts executive director, John Lawrence. “We’ve tried that a little bit in the past.”

The parking lot will be closed for the next few months as security is put in place.

The hiking trails are still open from dawn to dusk.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

