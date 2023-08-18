Diner employees caught smuggling drugs during Daviess Co. trial, deputies say

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Six people are now facing charges after authorities in Daviess County say they were caught trying to smuggle drugs during a trial.

A release shows on Wednesday, August 16, during the trial of Harold Sanders food was delivered from outside the court system intended for Sanders.

Sanders was on trial for trying to kill an Owensboro Police Department officer.

Officials say it is unusual for food intended for inmates to be delivered from anywhere other than the jail.

Court staff became suspicious, and the food container was then searched.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say suspected drugs were found inside.

Investigators were then called, and the drugs were seized to be tested.

During the investigation, detectives say they discovered an inmate used his phone privileges to place a takeout order at Dee’s Diner.

They say the inmate asked for the food to be picked up by a third party, and that an employee at the restaurant put drugs in the food container.

According to a release, the investigation revealed evidence that this was not an isolated incident, but that it has occurred before and involves multiple employees from Dee’s Diner and inmates from the Daviess County Detention Center.

Sanders, along with 43-year-old Timothy Fullerton, 24-year-old Timothy Fullerton, 21-year-old Matthew Fullerton, 44-year-old Jennifer Fullerton, and 24-year-old Eric Burroughs, were all charged with conspiracy to commit trafficking in controlled substance.

