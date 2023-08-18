Daviess Co. gun range hosting opening week for dove shooting

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ahead of the opening weekend for dove shooting, dozens of people came out to the Mattingly Target Range in Daviess County.

The range offers 100 different sporting clay targets on more than 14 different courses.

Daviess County’s Park Director says it’s their goal to change the course each week.

“There different different size targets, there’s about six different size targets that can be presented to you,” says Parks Director Ross Leigh. “It’s our responsibility to change that up week after week. So what you see presented to you this week is not what you’re going to see this time next week. We try to at least change half of the course each week.”

Leigh says the facility will offer $25 sporting clay rounds this weekend with two course options.

