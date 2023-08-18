Brighter, Less Breezy

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Abundant sunshine coupled with low humidity as high temps remain below normal in the lower 80s. Tonight, mostly clear skies as lows remain in the lower 60s.

Saturday, mostly sunny skies as high temperatures settle in the mid-80s. Saturday night, mostly clear as temps drop into the lower 60s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and hotter as high temperatures surge into the lower 90s. The afternoon heat index will climb into the upper 90s to 100.

