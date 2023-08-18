Boonville hoping last year’s momentum carries into 2023

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In less than 24 hours, the Indiana and Kentucky high school football seasons kick off. The Boonville Pioneers open up at home, against Paoli tomorrow night, and they have plenty of reasons to be excited. The Pioneers were 8-4 last season, making it all the way to the 4A sectional championship game.

They’re hoping the momentum from that playoff run, carries forward to this year, where they return just over 20 seniors, who have plenty of big game experience. Leading that group, is electrifying playmaker, Marques Ballard, a four-year varsity star, with over one-thousand career total yards. Boonville will be breaking in a new face under center, sophomore Grant Davis, but the supporting cast around him is strong.

“You always want to play off momentum especially from the previous year, but we have a new football team this year, new players,” said Boonville football head coach, Darin Ward. “We have some guys coming back with experience. Our guys who are inexperienced got to practice against that talent day in and day out, each day. Sometimes when you have a good football lteam, it’s because you’re good in practice. We’re looking forward to some of our so-called inexperienced players, to see what they can do this season.” “We’ve got a lot of underclassmen who are coming out, like Klaner and Durst -- they’re some sophomores who are ready to make some big plays,” said Boonville senior, Hunter Kuebler. “We’re trying to follow in the footsteps of the year last year. All of them showed us how to do it.”

“We’ve got some skill guys who are pretty dynamic -- Marques Ballard is a returner in his fourth year for us. He’s a threat to score anytime he touches it. Tyler Rhinehart, multi-sport athlete,” said Ward.

Boonville and Paoli kick off at 6:30 Friday. That’s one of 11 games we’ll have for you, on Touchdown Live.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.