Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Boil advisory issued for parts of Hancock County

(WGEM)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some residents and business owners in Hancock County will have to boil their water before using it.

A boil advisory has been issued for customers west of SR 1389 to Adair Road and Fred Hodges Road, according to a county official.

The official tells 14 News the advisory is in place until further notice. We will update you as soon as the order is lifted.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
This pole at a Princeton Walmart has caused dozens of accidents.
The mystery behind the famous Princeton Walmart pole
Dispatch: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Washington Ave.
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals
Rock drug arrest
Large Rockport drug bust lands 4 suspects in jail

Latest News

Gubernatorial rivals release competing education plans
Owensboro teacher weighs in on competing education plans
A panhandling problem? Here’s what EPD is planning
A panhandling problem? Here’s what EPD is planning
They introduced him at an event featuring a 98-year-old WWII veteran.
Evansville Wartime Museum presents new executive director
Boot looking camera ready for his spot
Meet Posey County’s newest first responder!