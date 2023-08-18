Boil advisory issued for parts of Hancock County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some residents and business owners in Hancock County will have to boil their water before using it.

A boil advisory has been issued for customers west of SR 1389 to Adair Road and Fred Hodges Road, according to a county official.

The official tells 14 News the advisory is in place until further notice. We will update you as soon as the order is lifted.

