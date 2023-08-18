Birthday Club
14 News gets look inside new Goodwill inside Washington Square

By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clearing out the clutter is what many people did while home during the pandemic; so Goodwill officials say when they opened their doors again, they received a massive amount of donations.

So much so that they had to rent over 200 trailers to store it all.

That led leaders to expand by moving into the former Sears space in Washington Square Mall.

14 News toured the new space today.

It will also be home to their main offices, thrift store and drive-thru drop-off site.

”The other building did not have the kind of space we would have needed to do this,” explains Goodwill Evansville CEO Connie Ralph. “We might have found another building to put a school in but we would have probable had to rent it. As we walked through, we just started to build this vision together.”

The new location will also be home to the Excel Center, a 25,000 square foot space.

It gives adults, who didn’t graduate high school, the chance to earn a degree and begin post-secondary education, all for free.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

