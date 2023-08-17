Yet another earthquake felt by many living near the Tri-State

VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s something you might have noticed lately - earthquakes are becoming more frequent in areas near the Tri-State.

A small earthquake was measured between Lawrenceville and Vincennes in August. A few weeks later, a 2.5 magnitude quake was felt by those living about five miles northeast of Nebo, Kentucky, in Webster County.

Today, another earthquake caught the attention of many near the Tri-State. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., at least a dozen people felt an earthquake about two miles west of Vincennes, according to earthquake.usgs.gov.

The website shows the 2.4 quake originated on the Wabash River, right on the border of Illinois and Indiana.

This was near the same area of the earthquake that happened a few weeks back in August.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.