Wabash Community School students head back to class

WABASH, Ill. (WFIE) - Wabash Community School students are returning to the classroom.

That’s happening Thursday morning.

A reminder, students have the opportunity to download the “Wabash 348, IL” app on their smart phones.

Officials say this will give students everything they need.

They say that includes an events calendar, dining options, school alerts, and more.

Families also have the chance to download the “Skyward mobile access” app to view their students grades and attendance.

