Wabash Community School students head back to class

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WABASH, Ill. (WFIE) - Wabash Community School students are returning to the classroom.

That’s happening Thursday morning.

A reminder, students have the opportunity to download the “Wabash 348, IL” app on their smart phones.

Officials say this will give students everything they need.

They say that includes an events calendar, dining options, school alerts, and more.

Families also have the chance to download the “Skyward mobile access” app to view their students grades and attendance.

Wabash Community School students head back to class
UE students officially moving back to campus
8/17 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Former OPS superintendent walks out of jail days after posting bond
