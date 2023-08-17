Birthday Club
UE students officially moving back to campus

By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Thursday, Tri-State college students start moving back in to their dorm on local campuses.

Students will be arriving all morning as move-in day begins.

Friday is also the first day of orientation for those incoming freshman.

From Saturday to Tuesday first-year and all international students will participate in Welcome Week.

The Welcome Week program includes informational sessions, food, volunteer opportunities and entertainment focused on building new relationships with other incoming students and get acquainted with the campus.

Move-in continues Friday, while classes will begin Wednesday, August 23.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby is live at the University of Evansville, and will be bringing us updates all morning.

