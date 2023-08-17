Birthday Club
Trial underway for man accused of trying to kill OPD officer

Harold Sanders Jr.
Harold Sanders Jr.(Daviess County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A trial has begun for a man who is facing charges for stabbing an Owensboro police officer.

Harold Sanders Jr. was arrested back in September 2020 and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

The stabbing occurred after police tried arresting Sanders on an outstanding warrant.

[Previous Story: Name of Owensboro Police officer stabbed during altercation with suspect released]

Officials say the presentation of the case has finished up, and now the defense will begin Thursday morning.

We will update this story as the trial continues.

