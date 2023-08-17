Trial underway for man accused of trying to kill OPD officer

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A trial has begun for a man who is facing charges for stabbing an Owensboro police officer.

Harold Sanders Jr. was arrested back in September 2020 and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

The stabbing occurred after police tried arresting Sanders on an outstanding warrant.

Officials say the presentation of the case has finished up, and now the defense will begin Thursday morning.

We will update this story as the trial continues.

