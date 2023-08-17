Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

8/17 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Breaking overnight, former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant has been released from the Daviess County Jail.

Governor Andy Beshear is looking to support educators.

He just proposed the largest pay increase for teachers in 40 years.

Covid-19 levels are relatively low nationwide, but they are on the rise.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated before the fall flu season.

It’s move-in day for University of Evansville students.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby will join us live just ahead with what to expect as the Purple Ace’s head back to class.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

