Task force uses gas to get fugitive out of Evansville home

Felony warrant served at Covert and Boeke
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several members of law enforcement were at an Evansville home Thursday afternoon, trying to get a man with a fugitive warrant to come out.

It was near Covert and Boeke.

Officials tell us the man was wanted for a parole violation.

They say gas was used to get the man to come outside.

He was then taken into custody.

We don’t yet have the man’s name.

