Sheriff: Suspect threw meth out the window during chase in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -In Daviess County, authorities are still looking for a suspect they say threw methamphetamine out of the window during a chase.

According to Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman, deputies tried to pull a vehicle over near the Heartlands Subdivision in Owensboro.

He says the truck left the scene and deputies had to terminate the chase shortly after because of safety reasons.

While the truck was leaving, deputies say meth was thrown from the vehicle. They have since recovered the drugs and are still actively searching for the suspect.

