EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a semi overturned on I-64.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. Thursday.

We’re told it’s at mile marker 25, which is near Highway 41.

Crews are shutting down one of the west bound lanes.

Dispatchers say a sheriff’s deputy is on scene, and Gibson County has a medic on the way.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

