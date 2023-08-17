Scattered P.M. Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny this morning and becoming breezy during the afternoon as high temps jump into the mid-80s. A dry cool front will usher in a few clouds late this afternoon along with a slight chance of rain. Tonight, clearing skies as temperatures drop into the upper 50s.

Friday, generous sunshine as high temps remain below normal in the lower 80s. Friday night, mostly clear skies as lows remain in the lower 60s.

Saturday, mostly sunny skies as high temperatures settle in the mid-80s.

