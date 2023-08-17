Property assessment ‘multiplier’ issued in White Co.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - White County has been issued a final property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue.

The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as required by law.

Officials say it’s important because some of the state’s 6,600 local taxing districts overlap into two or more counties.

The equalization factor is determined annually, and this one is the same as last year.

Officials say a change in the factor does not mean total property tax bills will increase or decrease.

.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.