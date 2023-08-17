Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Princeton emergency crews respond to crash at ‘problem intersection’ on US 41

Princeton emergency crews respond to crash on US 41
Princeton emergency crews respond to crash on US 41(Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton emergency crews were called to a crash early Thursday morning on US 41 and CR 100 W.

According to a social media post, the crash involved two cars with heavy front and rear end damage.

Officials say both parties involved were able to get themselves out of their vehicles safely, and only had minor injuries.

Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 says the area is one of their “problem intersections.”

They want to remind drivers to remember to stop when a traffic light has turned red.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
This pole at a Princeton Walmart has caused dozens of accidents.
The mystery behind the famous Princeton Walmart pole
Dispatch: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Washington Ave.
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Jack Harlow Kentucky Tour
Jack Harlow kicking off Kentucky tour in Owensboro
Princeton emergency crews respond to crash at ‘problem intersection’ on US 41
Semi overturns on I-64 near Highway 41
Harold Sanders Jr.
Trial underway for man accused of trying to kill OPD officer
Christy Aufdemorte
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals