Princeton emergency crews respond to crash at ‘problem intersection’ on US 41

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton emergency crews were called to a crash early Thursday morning on US 41 and CR 100 W.

According to a social media post, the crash involved two cars with heavy front and rear end damage.

Officials say both parties involved were able to get themselves out of their vehicles safely, and only had minor injuries.

Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 says the area is one of their “problem intersections.”

They want to remind drivers to remember to stop when a traffic light has turned red.

