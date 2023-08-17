Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a dog grooming business is in jail, after police say she tortured the dogs in her care, while intoxicated.

Police say, in June, a woman told them she called the owner of Doggie Styles Pet Grooming on E. Main Street in Petersburg.

She says she asked about working at the business, and the owner, Christy Aufdemorte, asked her to come in right away.

The woman says when she arrived, there were several small dogs shaking and trembling.

She says Aufdemorte seemed drunk or on something.

The woman says she was asked to wash the dogs, and Aufdemorte told her she was being too gentle.

She says she was told to put shampoo in their faces, and spray their faces with a high pressure sprayer.

The woman says Aufdemorte was bathing the dogs with cold water and drying them with cold air.

While she was there, she says dog owners were calling and saying their dogs were supposed to be ready hours ago.

The woman says she saw Aufdemorte cut dogs’ nails too short, causing them to bleed.

She says she also saw her nick a dog’s ear, grab animals by their scruffs, and slam a dog’s heads down.

She says Aufdemorte told her the dog was “used to being abused.”

The woman says she confronted Aufdemorte about it, told her she could keep her money, and left.

Police say when they called Aufdemorte about the claims, she told them it was disrespectful to call her at 6 p.m.

They say when asked about animal abuse, she began crying and yelling.

Officers say she told them their were “evil people” living in town her wanted to ruin her business.

They say she claimed to be a “world-renowned” dog groomer and denied any claims of abuse.

In early August, police say a dog owner reported her dog was strangled by Aufdemorte.

The woman told officers Aufdemorte had her dog for several hours.

She says the shop was very messy and there was blood everywhere.

The woman says an employee told her Aufdemorte put a noose on the dog, and every time it did something, she would shove him off the table and hang him until his tongue turned purple.

She said Aufdemorte also hit him in the head with her scissors and said “you need to go to heaven.”

The employee also said Aufdemorte drank half a bottle of whiskey before grooming the dog.

She said Aufdemorte told her not to say anything and said she hoped she wasn’t recording.

The dog owner says Aufdemorte sent her threatening messages because of her social media posts about the incident.

The affidavit goes on the explain other customers’ reports of similar incidents.

Police say Aufdemorte had been using the alias of “Carrie Russell” on Facebook.

They say she has a criminal history in California and Texas.

Reporter Jacee Caldwell is working to meet with dog owners in Petersburg, and will have reports tonight on 14 News.

