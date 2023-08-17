Owensboro teacher weighs in on competing education plans

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear and gubernatorial rival Daniel Cameron released competing education plans this week.

Beshear announced his “Education First” budget plan Wednesday, only a day after Cameron made his proposal public.

Cameron’s plan proposes raising the starting teacher salary to $41,500 with the intended effect of creating a “ripple” that will raise all teachers’ pay across the state.

Another highlight of Cameron’s plan is a state-funded, optional math and reading tutoring program.

“This is a plan to tackle and get to the heart of the learning loss that our kids experienced over the last two years with a 16-week tutoring plan,” Cameron said at a campaign event in Morganfield, Ky. Thursday. “It’s also a plan that we will get more resources to our hard-working teachers.”

The highlights of Beshear’s plan include full funding for universal pre-K, student transportation and teacher pensions.

Beshear’s plan also advocates for an 11% across the board raise for all school personnel including bus drivers, cafeteria staff and janitors.

Longtime Owensboro Public Schools teacher Melissa Reed said while she would love a raise for herself, she thinks raises for all school staff are important.

“As teachers, we always hear about teacher’s pay, but it’s school employees as a whole that need more money. The cost of living keeps increasing, and they need to be able to support their families,” she said.

And while Reed said she doesn’t know which plan would be better for student in the long run, she said more money for education means teachers like her can focus more on teaching their students.

