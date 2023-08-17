Off-duty firefighters called to large house fire in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Many firefighters who were off-the-clock were called to a large house fire earlier Wednesday afternoon in Princeton.

Crews responded to the fire on CR 350 E shortly after 1 p.m., according to Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634.

Officials say all off-duty personnel were called to respond with additional help from the East Gibson Fire Territory.

Fire crews report that they arrived and found a fully involved garage fire with roof collapse that had extended to the house.

The fire departments say they were on scene for nearly four hours.

An investigation into what might have caused the fire is currently ongoing.

