Lic’s on west side seems to permanently close after 47 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sign on the Virginia Street Lic’s now reads “Permanently closed. Thanks for 47 years.”

A few months ago, signs on the restaurant said they were only temporarily closing.

There’s still a sign on the door that say it’s temporary and because of staffing issues.

Lic’s is a local deli and ice cream business that first started in 1950.

They have eight other locations in the area.

We’ve reached out to Lic’s for more information.

