Lic’s on west side seems to permanently close after 47 years

Lic's
Lic's(Lic's Facebook)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sign on the Virginia Street Lic’s now reads “Permanently closed. Thanks for 47 years.”

A few months ago, signs on the restaurant said they were only temporarily closing.

There’s still a sign on the door that say it’s temporary and because of staffing issues.

Lic’s is a local deli and ice cream business that first started in 1950.

They have eight other locations in the area.

We’ve reached out to Lic’s for more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

