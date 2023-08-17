Large Rockport drug bust lands 4 suspects in jail

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Four people accused of drug activity were arrested and taken in during a large drug bust in Rockport.

Last Thursday, officers with the Rockport Police Department, deputies from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office and officials with the county’s probation department conducted a search warrant at a home in Rockport.

Police say they found four people along with nearly 40 grams of methamphetamine, scales, syringes and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

“This was a team effort,” says the Rockport Police Department on social media. “We thank all Officers, Deputies, Indiana State Trooper, and the Spencer County Probation Department for their assistance with this case. The following are the individuals arrested and their charges.”

Michelle McCollum, Gregory Fox, Michael Tinsley and Tamara Tinsley were booked into the Spencer County Jail on various drug charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.