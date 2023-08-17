Jack Harlow kicking off Kentucky tour in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Jack Harlow has announced a first-of-its-kind, No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.
The Kentucky superstar will take his 3rd annual hometown shows on a six-city tour, with stops across Kentucky.
The tour will kick off on Friday, November 24 at Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro.
Tickets for No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly.
Fans can register now through Sunday, August 20 at 10:59 p.m
Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting on Tuesday, August 22.
A limited number of tickets will be available during a general onsale starting Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m.
Here are the rest of the tour dates:
Sat Nov 25 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
Sun Nov 26 – Covington, KY – Truist Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Murray, KY – CFSB Center
Sat Dec 2 – Bowling Green, KY – E.A. Diddle Arena
Sun Dec 3 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
