Jack Harlow kicking off Kentucky tour in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Jack Harlow has announced a first-of-its-kind, No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.

The Kentucky superstar will take his 3rd annual hometown shows on a six-city tour, with stops across Kentucky.

The tour will kick off on Friday, November 24 at Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro.

Tickets for No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly.

Fans can register now through Sunday, August 20 at 10:59 p.m

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting on Tuesday, August 22.

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general onsale starting Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m.

Here are the rest of the tour dates:

Sat Nov 25 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Sun Nov 26 – Covington, KY – Truist Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Murray, KY – CFSB Center

Sat Dec 2 – Bowling Green, KY – E.A. Diddle Arena

Sun Dec 3 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

