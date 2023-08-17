Hopkinsville woman arrested for manslaughter after fentanyl overdose death

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A 42-year-old Hopkinsville woman was arrested late Wednesday night after police say drugs she sold led to an overdose death.

In the early hours of April 1, 2021, Hopkins County Sheriff deputies responded to the 1700 block of Edwards Street for a medical emergency and found Jenny Doolin unresponsive on the floor.

We’re told despite efforts of medical personnel, Doolin died after being taken to the Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.

Detectives investigated Doolin’s death as an overdose and uncovered messages between Doolin and Tanisha Dhaliwal the night before her death.

The text conversation showed that Doolin was planning to buy Percocet 30′s from Dhaliwal, according to the Madisonville-Hopkins County Narcotics Unit.

Deputies say Doolin drove to Hopkinsville to meet Dhaliwal to buy the pills, which are are known to contain fentanyl.

Investigators revealed that fentanyl, 4-NAPP and methamphetamine were found in Doolin’s system at the time of her death.

Dhaliwal was arrested on $10,000 cash bond and charged with Manslaughter 2nd Degree.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.