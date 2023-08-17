Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Hopkinsville woman arrested for manslaughter after fentanyl overdose death

TANISHA DHALIWAL
TANISHA DHALIWAL(Hopkins County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A 42-year-old Hopkinsville woman was arrested late Wednesday night after police say drugs she sold led to an overdose death.

In the early hours of April 1, 2021, Hopkins County Sheriff deputies responded to the 1700 block of Edwards Street for a medical emergency and found Jenny Doolin unresponsive on the floor.

We’re told despite efforts of medical personnel, Doolin died after being taken to the Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.

Detectives investigated Doolin’s death as an overdose and uncovered messages between Doolin and Tanisha Dhaliwal the night before her death.

The text conversation showed that Doolin was planning to buy Percocet 30′s from Dhaliwal, according to the Madisonville-Hopkins County Narcotics Unit.

Deputies say Doolin drove to Hopkinsville to meet Dhaliwal to buy the pills, which are are known to contain fentanyl.

Investigators revealed that fentanyl, 4-NAPP and methamphetamine were found in Doolin’s system at the time of her death.

Dhaliwal was arrested on $10,000 cash bond and charged with Manslaughter 2nd Degree.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
This pole at a Princeton Walmart has caused dozens of accidents.
The mystery behind the famous Princeton Walmart pole
Dispatch: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Washington Ave.
Rock drug arrest
Large Rockport drug bust lands 4 suspects in jail
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area

Latest News

Earthquake
Yet another earthquake felt by many living near the Tri-State
Hoosier Homestead Award
Historic farms in Dubois and Warrick Counties get Hoosier Homestead Awards
Lic's
Lic’s on west side seems to permanently close after 47 years
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy