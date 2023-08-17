Hopkins County Jail inmate on the run after escape

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are looking for a jail inmate that escaped while on work detail in Hopkins County.

According to the jail, they were notified at 4 p.m. that inmate Charles Woodward walked away while working in the Second Chance Occupational Reemployment program.

Officials say he is now wanted for Escape 2nd Walk a Way.

The Hopkins County Jail website shows that Woodward has been booked into the jail numerous times since 2019.

