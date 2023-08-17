Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Hopkins County Jail inmate on the run after escape

Hopkins County Jail inmate on the run after escape
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are looking for a jail inmate that escaped while on work detail in Hopkins County.

According to the jail, they were notified at 4 p.m. that inmate Charles Woodward walked away while working in the Second Chance Occupational Reemployment program.

Officials say he is now wanted for Escape 2nd Walk a Way.

The Hopkins County Jail website shows that Woodward has been booked into the jail numerous times since 2019.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
This pole at a Princeton Walmart has caused dozens of accidents.
The mystery behind the famous Princeton Walmart pole
Dispatch: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Washington Ave.
Rock drug arrest
Large Rockport drug bust lands 4 suspects in jail
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area

Latest News

They introduced him at an event featuring a 98-year-old WWII veteran.
Evansville Wartime Museum presents new executive director
Boot looking camera ready for his spot
Meet Posey County’s newest first responder!
Felony warrant served at Covert and Boeke
Task force uses gas to get fugitive out of Evansville home
TANISHA DHALIWAL
Hopkinsville woman arrested for manslaughter after fentanyl overdose death