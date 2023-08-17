Historic farms in Dubois and Warrick Counties get Hoosier Homestead Awards

INDIANA (WFIE) - 103 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award at the Indiana State Fair.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.

Based on the age of the farm, families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award. They can receive the centennial award for 100 years, sesquicentennial award for 150 years or cicentennial award for 200 years of ownership.

“Keeping a farm operational for 100 years or more is no simple task,” Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb said. “Each passing generation has certainly had to adapt and evolve their farming practices and techniques to ensure their farms continued success.”

In our area, four Dubois County farms won the award.

Ring Farms started back in 1857. They were given both a centennial and sesquicentennial award.

Started in 1922, The Lange/Wendholt Farm was given a centennial award.

For their farm since 1873, the Mann Family was given a sesquicentennial award.

So was Jochem Farms. They’ve been around since 1847.

In Warrick County, the Kohlmeyers have been around since 1923. They got a centennial award.

Philip and Debbie (Rauth) Springstun, also in Warrick County, got the sesquicentennial award. Their start date is listed as 1871.

Lastly in Warrick County, Ingram Farms got both the centennial and sesquicentennial award. They started in 1848.

