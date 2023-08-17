Gibson Southern Football Preview

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We begin with high school football, where we’re now just two days away from the kickoff of week one. Let’s continue our team previews with a look at Gibson Southern.

Winning seasons have become the norm at Gibson Southern. Head coach Nick Hart is beginning his 12th season in charge of the program, and the Titans have never had a losing season, since he took the job.

“It’s been a lot of fun, and there’s been a lot of great kids come through here and I get to coach with some of my best friends and this community’s great,” said Hart. “There’s a lot of expectations, and that’s great.”

“Coach Hart is the best coach I’ve ever played for -- he’s the only one,” said Gibson Southern senior, Jackson Kramer. “I love seeing all the kids who are going to be playing one day out here, come out here and watch what their future coach is going to be doing with them. I was excited when I came up from 8th grade.”

Two years ago, Gibson Southern finally achieved its ultimate goal of winning a state title, and last year, they followed it up, with an undefeated regular season, before losing in the sectional semifinal, to Owen Valley. The team believes it can have another highly successful campaign, and another challenging non-conference schedule, will prepare them well.

“We’re gonna find out where we’re at in the first few weeks, which is great. That’s the way we want it,” said Hart. “It’s a great measuring stick for us. Find out where we’re at, what we gotta get better at. We think those guys are all deep playoff game-caliber teams.”

“Week 1 with Boyle. Week 2 Mount Carmel’s gonna be good, and week 4 South Warren’s good. It’s gonna be fun though,” said Titans’ senior Gabe Bryant.

The Titans’ defense should be a strong unit, while the offense will rely on second-year starting quarterback, senior Tanner Boyd, to run the offense.

“He keeps growing as a player. It’s awesome to watch him play,” said Adams. “He’s a great playmaker. I love blocking for him. He makes things fun.”

“He does a great job. He’s a great decision maker. He distributes the ball real well and then obviously he’s a great athlete and can make plays that way,” said Hart. “He’s even having a better start to this season now, with having a year of starting under his belt. We’re playing really well on defense, especially the front seven. we return a lot in the secondary, so we just brought a lot back on the defensive side.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.