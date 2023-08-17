Gibson Co. woman arrested for OWI while driving 2 children

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing an OWI and neglect of a dependent charge after police say they pulled her over for a traffic violation.

Indiana State Police say that happened Wednesday night.

According to a release, an ISP trooper was patrolling in the area of SR 165 and SR 65 in Owensville when he noticed a driver had an improper taillight and no license plate light.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Tamera Reeves.

When police pulled Reeves over, they noticed she had two children in the backseat.

A release shows Reeves shows signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

ISP says further investigation revealed Reeves had a bac level of .07% and tested positive for cannabis and amphetamines.

Reeves was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.

The two children were released to family.

