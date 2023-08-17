Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Former OPS superintendent walks out of jail days after posting bond

KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested(Daviess County Detention Center)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly a week after posting bond, former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Matthew Constant has been released from the Daviess County Detention Center.

Constant was kept in the jail while his attorney and the courts decided which company will provide his ankle monitor.

He faces serious charges stemming from a relationship he had with a student in another school district, according to police.

[READ MORE: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested]

Constant posted bond last week after it was reduced to $3,500 cash.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
EPD: Dog shot and killed on Judson St. and Taylor Ave.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

The mayor's salary could rise to $135,000 next year.
Evansville mayoral candidates respond to possible salary increase
Sheriff: Suspect threw meth out the window during chase in Owensboro
Rock drug arrest
Large Rockport drug bust lands 4 suspects in jail
House fire remains in Princeton
Off-duty firefighters called to large house fire in Princeton