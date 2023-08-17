Former OPS superintendent walks out of jail days after posting bond

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly a week after posting bond, former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Matthew Constant has been released from the Daviess County Detention Center.

Constant was kept in the jail while his attorney and the courts decided which company will provide his ankle monitor.

He faces serious charges stemming from a relationship he had with a student in another school district, according to police.

[READ MORE: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested]

Constant posted bond last week after it was reduced to $3,500 cash.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.