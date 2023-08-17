Ford Center, Victory Theatre announces new clear bag policy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After technology upgrades to their security features, officials with the Ford Center and Victory Theatre say they have updated their ‘Clear bag policy.’

According to a release, the new policy will allow for easier and faster access for patrons entering the venue.

Officials say all bags will be subject to bag checks.

The new policy also now allows fanny packs, drawstring bags and purses into the venue if they are under 12x6x12 measurements.

A release shows clear bags can not be over 12.75x6.5x12.75.

Items that are still not allowed in the venue include non-clear backpacks, duffel bags, oversized totes and oversized purses over 12x6x12.

The new policy is set to go in to effect immediately.

