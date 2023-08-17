Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville mayoral candidates respond to possible salary increase

Mayoral candidates respond to raise proposal
By Brady Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke included in his annual budget proposal a provision that would raise the mayor’s salary by $35,000. 14 News spoke with each of this year’s mayoral candidates about the proposal.

Democratic Candidate Stephanie Terry said that the decision ultimately lies with the city council. She said she feels the mayor makes an adequate amount of money, but that’s not why she’s running.

“When I came into this race, my decision to run for mayor, salary was not something that I was thinking about,” she said. “I see it as an opportunity to serve this community. It hasn’t been something that I’ve considered or even thought about until this point.”

Libertarian candidate Michael Daugherty said the fact that it hadn’t been considered by any candidate prior to now is a reason that the raise should not be approved.

“All three of the mayoral candidates are running based on the $100,000 a year,” he said. “That should be deferred to the next mayor to decide... I think if the city council approves that, the money should be allocated to our police.”

Republican candidate Natalie Rascher said the raise is a way to attract talent.

“Whether it’s the mayor’s role or a city clerk, it doesn’t matter what the position is, we have to have qualified individuals there and make sure we’re paying them a wage that’s worth doing the job,” she explained.

The City Council will decide on the budget on November 1, and the election is just six days later.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
EPD: Dog shot and killed on Judson St. and Taylor Ave.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Former OPS superintendent walks out of jail days after posting bond
Sheriff: Suspect threw meth out the window during chase in Owensboro
Rock drug arrest
Large Rockport drug bust lands 4 suspects in jail
House fire remains in Princeton
Off-duty firefighters called to large house fire in Princeton