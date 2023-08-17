Birthday Club
EFD called to fire at Burger King on Covert Ave.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to the 1300 block of Covert Avenue Wednesday afternoon for a business fire.

According to a release, that call was for a kitchen fire at Burger King.

The Evansville Fire Department says the fire was started by cooking equipment and extended to the hood and ventilation system.

A release shows employees attempted to put the flames out with fire extinguishers before EFD arrived.

Fire crews say when they arrived, they reported smoke and flame coming from the exhaust system on the roof.

At this time it is unknown if the business is open.

Investigators have ruled the fire as accidental and no injuries were reported.

