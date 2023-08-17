Birthday Club
Dry and much hotter weather ahead

Triple-digit heat index next week
8/17 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A weak cold front spread clouds and even a few spotty showers across the Tri-State on Thursday. Highs on Friday will rise into the lower 80s with low humidity, so a great evening for the start of the football season. On Saturday, highs will climb into the middle 80s, but still low humidity. Sunday will mark the pivot to a hot and humid period for much of next week. Highs on Sunday will hit the lower 90s. Temps will move into the middle 90s on Monday and stay at that level for much of next week. It will become much more humid during that time, so the heat index may become a concern.

