Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

‘Amazing experience’: Triplets celebrate 25th birthday by visiting 50th state together

Triplets in Colorado celebrated their 25th birthday together by visiting their 50th state. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A sister and her two brothers got to celebrate a milestone birthday together while also completing their travel goal.

KFYR reports that the Bendalin triplets — Madeleine, Cameron and Jacob — set a goal of seeing 50 states before their 25th birthday.

And after a weekend visit to North Dakota, their goal was complete.

Madeleine Bendalin said they visited North Dakota with 14 of their closest friends to celebrate their 50th state visit and their birthday as a group.

“It’s a nice way for us all to be together,” said Anna Epstein, a family friend.

The Bendalin triplets brought with them a few party favors for the group celebration along with matching hats.

“They [the hats] say the final frontier because it’s our last state,” Jacob Bendalin said.

Cameron Bendalin added, “It’s definitely been an amazing experience. The locals love talking with us, and we love meeting new people. It’s been great.”

The triplets said they caught the travel bug at a young age.

“We grew up in a road trip family,” Jacob Bendalin said.

They’ve traveled to multiple states together along with their parents. But taking this 50th trip together made it a little extra special.

“It’s definitely been an adventure all throughout our lives,” Cameron Bendalin said. “Sharing this experience has been one of a kind.”

Now that the triplets have checked off their 50-state goal they’re starting a new travel goal to visit all of the country’s national parks.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
This pole at a Princeton Walmart has caused dozens of accidents.
The mystery behind the famous Princeton Walmart pole
Dispatch: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Washington Ave.
Rock drug arrest
Large Rockport drug bust lands 4 suspects in jail
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area

Latest News

A food cart owner in Oregon tested a menu of cold food to spare his team from using the fryer...
Food cart owner sells cold items only to keep employees cool during heat
They introduced him at an event featuring a 98-year-old WWII veteran.
Evansville Wartime Museum presents new executive director
FILE - President Joe Biden, left, talks with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South...
At Camp David, Biden aims to nudge Japan and South Korea toward greater unity in complicated Pacific
Boot looking camera ready for his spot
Meet Posey County’s newest first responder!
Proceeds from “Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui" will support Maui’s communities severely...
LNLto air Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui