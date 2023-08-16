Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

8/16 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Developing overnight, Evansville police say a dog is dead after it jumped a fence and someone shot it in the head.

Months after preventing a government shutdown linked to the debt ceiling drama, the potential threat returns.

It comes on the anniversary of the inflation reduction act.

Public schools in Louisville are planning to finally reopen after the district unexpectedly closed all schools

It was because of issues with busing students.

Preparations are now underway for Former President Donald Trump to turn himself in to face his latest criminal indictment.

We have those details straight ahead.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

