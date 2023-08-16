USI students flock to campus for first day of move-in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s move-in time for local college students.

Today was the big day for new students at University of Southern Indiana. 14 News spoke with some moving into O’Bannon Hall.

They are part of the Theme Living Community, where students dorm with people with similar areas of study.

Students and parents praised USI for how helpful crews are with the move-in process.

Although USI staff are doing their best to make their students feel at home, some are still nervous moving into a new place.

”Home sickness is gonna be a challenge. ‘Cause like, I’ve been away from home before but being kinda out of the nest and stuff, like that is kind of a new experience for me,” explains Liam League, a new student at USI. “So I’m sure it’s all gonna be jarring at first.”

Another set of new students move-in tomorrow. Returning students will move in Friday through Sunday.

