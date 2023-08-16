Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

USI students flock to campus for first day of move-in

University of Southern Indiana
University of Southern Indiana(USI Photography and Multimedia)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s move-in time for local college students.

Today was the big day for new students at University of Southern Indiana. 14 News spoke with some moving into O’Bannon Hall.

They are part of the Theme Living Community, where students dorm with people with similar areas of study.

Students and parents praised USI for how helpful crews are with the move-in process.

Although USI staff are doing their best to make their students feel at home, some are still nervous moving into a new place.

”Home sickness is gonna be a challenge. ‘Cause like, I’ve been away from home before but being kinda out of the nest and stuff, like that is kind of a new experience for me,” explains Liam League, a new student at USI. “So I’m sure it’s all gonna be jarring at first.”

Another set of new students move-in tomorrow. Returning students will move in Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
EPD: Dog shot and killed on Judson St. and Taylor Ave.
Mechille Boren and Stuart Burch
Parents facing child neglect and drug charges in Posey Co.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Christian Dielkes and Kelcey Kinney
2 kids in diapers found outside in the street - twice, police say
Dawson Springs to receive over $5.8 million to rebuild apartment destroyed by Dec. 10 tornado
Dawson Springs to receive over $5.8 million to rebuild apartment destroyed by Dec. 10 tornado
Posey Co. man sentenced to more than 3 decades for dealing meth
Posey Co. man sentenced to more than 3 decades for dealing meth
Groundbreaking held for new luxury apartments at The Promenade
Groundbreaking held for new luxury apartments at The Promenade