Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Student hurt in shooting inside high school in Georgia, sheriff says

By Steve Byerly and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Deputies responded Wednesday morning to a shooting call on the campus of Josey High School.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said the shooting happened in the school.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the finger, and authorities are still looking for the shooting suspect, the sheriff said.

Police respond after a shooting was reported at Josey High School in Augusta, Georgia, on...
Police respond after a shooting was reported at Josey High School in Augusta, Georgia, on Wednesday.(WRDW)

The victim and the shooter are both believed to be students, and they got into an altercation that escalated into gunfire, Roundtree said. Some of it was caught on video, the sheriff said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked parents to report Josey’s football stadium to reunify with their students.

Police started converging on the area just before 11:30 a.m. and almost immediately blocked 15th Street near the school, the sheriff said.

In addition to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, personnel were on the scene from the Georgia State Patrol and Richmond County Marshal’s Office. At least some of the law enforcement officers were in tactical gear, the sheriff said.

High schools in Augusta just started the academic year last week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
EPD: Dog shot and killed on Judson St. and Taylor Ave.
Mechille Boren and Stuart Burch
Parents facing child neglect and drug charges in Posey Co.
Former White Plains Mayor Josh Slaton
White Plains Mayor voted out, former city clerk under investigation

Latest News

Capt. Benjamin Blick of Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Kansas urged parents to remind kids...
After student killed by bus, officer says parents should remind kids about safety
Land where Clarksdale Court Apartments stood in Dawson Springs
Dawson Springs to receive over $5.8 million to rebuild apartment destroyed by Dec. 10 tornado
YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation...
YouTube prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Tropical Storm Hilary forms off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate