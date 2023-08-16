State Farm presents checks to two organizations in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two organizations in Evansville received checks in Evansville from State Farm

Over $20,000 was donated for home fire relief and Indiana tornado relief efforts.

Officials say $7,500 was donated to Hope of Evansville for those seeking housing assistance, and $20,000 was donated to Red Cross who will use a portion of the money to continue their ‘Get Alarmed Program’ and the rest for tornado relief efforts.

”I’ve been to several different tornadoes and to see the devastation that happens and to know that these people have nothing,” said corporate responsibility analyst, Jim Slaven. “And now they’re given hope, a place to stay, food to eat, and given a sense of tomorrow is gonna be a better day. It’s a great feeling.”

Officials with State Farm say these organizations were chosen because of the support they give to those being affected during and after disasters.

