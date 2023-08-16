Spencer Co. woman sentenced over 4 years for hurting baby

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) -The Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office says a woman has been sentenced for hurting a baby.

Megan Weddle was sentenced to over four years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Officials say the investigation began when the Indiana State Police and Indiana Department of Child Services were called to Memorial Hospital back in November of 2021.

The investigation revealed the infant had several fractured bones.

Officials say Weddle’s four year sentence will be followed by 56 months of supervised release.

The prosecutor’s office says the child is still recovering.

