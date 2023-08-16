Rounders Pizza looking for new owners

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After 37 years as an Evansville staple, the owners of Rounders Pizza are looking for someone to take over their business.

Owner Dave Molinet says they are looking for people who will continue on with the same Rounders way of business, just as he did 12 years ago.

Molinet says they will stay open during the search for new owners, and they have already been contacted by several interested people.

”We will help with the transition. My plan is to train the people that come in. I will show them the Rounders way. Give them the recipes, and of course, the three way license that comes with it. The building is not included, but you get all of the inventory, and it will be stocked and ready for the next owner,” said Molinet.

Dave says that although they will still be in business for the foreseeable future, they will be closed August 29 to September 4 as he and his crew will be getting a much needed break.

