Restoration work wraps up at Four Freedoms Monument

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - About a month ago, caution tape surrounded the Four Freedoms Monument. Now, it’s gone.

After weeks of repairs, the Four Freedoms Monument’s restoration project is complete.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer shared photos of the project on social media as it started, as well as when crews finished the restoration.

He says the Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation repaired new pavers and concrete as part of the project.

