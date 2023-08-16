Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Restoration work wraps up at Four Freedoms Monument

Restoration work wraps up at Four Freedoms Monument
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - About a month ago, caution tape surrounded the Four Freedoms Monument. Now, it’s gone.

After weeks of repairs, the Four Freedoms Monument’s restoration project is complete.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer shared photos of the project on social media as it started, as well as when crews finished the restoration.

He says the Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation repaired new pavers and concrete as part of the project.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Earthquake reported overnight in Tri-State area
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
EPD: Dog shot and killed on Judson St. and Taylor Ave.
Mechille Boren and Stuart Burch
Parents facing child neglect and drug charges in Posey Co.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

'Safe Babies' program update since the program launched back in February of 2023.
Over six months since the ‘Safe Babies’ program launched: How’s it keeping up?
This pole at a Princeton Walmart has caused dozens of accidents.
The mystery behind the famous Princeton Walmart pole
Evansville church making progress after roof blown off during storm
Evansville church making progress after roof blown off during storm
Dispatch: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Washington Ave.