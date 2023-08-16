Posey Co. man sentenced to more than 3 decades for dealing meth

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man will serve prison time after being convicted of selling drugs.

Wednesday, a Posey County judge sentenced 64-year-old Rex Baker to 31 years.

Baker plead guilty to dealing in methamphetamine last month.

He was arrested back in April, along with 13 other suspects in an undercover drug sting.

