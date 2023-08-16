Perry Co. Officials speak out on childcare shortage.

Perry County, Ind. (WFIE) - Perry County parents are placing their children on long wait lists, sometimes even before their child is born, to get access to childcare at licensed facilities.

Perry Child Care is the only licensed childcare center in the county.

Erin Emerson is the volunteer board president for Perry Child Care and CEO and President of Perry County Development Corporation.

Emerson said Perry Child Care only has 53 seats for children, and there are only two other licensed in-home providers that each have 12 seats.

“I’ve had parents stop by before desperate with their children and just really begging for care,” Emerson said. “We’ve seen parents faced with losing their jobs when we’ve had to shift hours of operation.”

So, with the lack of licensed childcare options, Emerson said many parents are turning to unlicensed in-home groups.

According to Indiana Family and Social Services Administration regulations, these types of unlicensed care options are only allowed to take five children at a time.

Emerson says,part of the reason for the lack of licensed childcare options in Perry County is the strict regulations for centers.

Everything from the lights to the ceiling tiles are regulated.

“You need to use divided plates for toddlers,” Emerson said. “Things like that that really might be ideal, but if you don’t have them, it doesn’t necessarily mean those children aren’t safe.”

Emerson testified in front of Indiana state legislators at the State House earlier this month. She called for increased investment into childcare, especially for the professionals working in the industry.

“It’s a really broken system that is not working for providers and parents, and clearly, providers are struggling to find the work force that they need,” said Emerson.

Tell City parent Adam Thompson said he and his wife were deterred by long wait lists at care options in town, opting for a babysitter instead.

However, Thompson said the babysitter doesn’t always provide the stability that a childcare center would.

“She had a doctor’s appointment one day, and we were kind of left scrambling to figure something out,” Thompson said.

Childcare for their son AJ, also dictates the schedule for Thompson and his wife’s work.

“My wife actually didn’t take a full time position up at the licensing branch because she had to save some of the time to watch AJ. So, she’s only part time up there,” said Thompson.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.