Patchy Fog Early

By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An autumn-like morning as lows dip in the upper 50s to lower 60s under clear skies. Sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temps sneak into the lower 80s. Tonight, mostly clear as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, generous sunshine and breezy during the afternoon as high temps jump into the mid-80s. Thursday night, mostly clear with as temperatures drop into the lower 60s.

Friday, sunny skies as high temps remain below normal in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

