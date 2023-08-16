Birthday Club
Over six months since the ‘Safe Babies’ program launched: How’s it keeping up?

By Steve Mehling
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The ‘Safe Babies’ program is more than six months old.

It’s a program that’s answering and educating on the ‘what if’s’ and ‘how can I’s’ of parenthood.

“This community is hungry for education, and they’re excited to have it easily accessible,” said Christi Bailes, Client Services Director for Marsha’s Place.

The program is a collaboration between Marsha’s Place in Henderson and Deaconess Henderson Hospital.

“We start education early, they’re building on it the whole time they’re pregnant, and when they come to us they’re ready,” said Terri Nunn, Unit Manager at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.

After the first class at Marsha’s Place, expecting mothers are connected with an OBGYN. The connection lasts throughout the length of their pregnancy.

“They know it’s a place they can call without judgement and say ‘hey, I’m having trouble with this. Can you help me?,” Bailes said.

When parents complete all three classes, they are rewarded with a pack n’ play set and a car seat. Bailes says they want the education, however, to continue long past their baby is here.

“The education and the resources don’t just end with getting your baby here safely,” Bailes said.

Hospital staff and Marsha’s Place officials say since the launch of the program, six women have completed the full program. They’ve seen as many as twelve women show up to classes since its inception.

Beyond that, the hospital has given out around 30 pack n’ plays and 15 car seats to families in need.

“We’re a small community hospital,” Nunn said. “Our little maternal child unit has taken on something ourselves and made a huge accomplishment out of it.”

And while the information is important, officials say you can’t have that without the hands on work, and the tools necessary to do that.

“Just a lot of information isn’t gonna help, or just providing stuff isn’t gonna help,” Bailes said. “But the two together, we’re seeing much growth in our families.”

Marsha’s Place officials say they’ve recently gotten more interest from Union and Webster Counties, and look to continue to grow the program to address a lot of families in need in the region.

A majority of those who’ve gone through so far are from Henderson County, officials say.

Deaconess is looking to raise $100,000 to keep the program sustained for the next five years.

They’re already raised around $81,000, and if you’d like to contribute or learn more about the program, you can visit Deaconess’ website.

